Center Grove four-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis , Fort Wayne North Side forward Keion Brooks and Indianapolis Cathedral guard Armaan Franklin were IU targets among the six juniors to earn core All-Star honors.

Jackson-Davis has visited IU numerous times this fall and winter, including for a football game, Hoosier Hysteria, basketball games and more. He also holds offers from Michigan State, Purdue and UCLA among others, and averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior.

The 6-9, 210-pound forward is ranked as the No. 28 player nationally in 2019.

Brooks holds offers from Indiana, Kentucky, Kansas, Memphis, Michigan State, Ohio State, Purdue and Xavier among others. The 6-7, 180-pound four-star forward is ranked as the No. 36 player nationally in 2019.

The 6-4, 185-pound Franklin doesn't hold an IU offer yet, but the staff has evaluated him a couple times this winter, and he visited campus for a home basketball game. Purdue has also watched him a number of times. He holds offers from Xavier and Ball State among others.

Joining those three on the core team were 6-7 New Castle forward Mason Gillis, 6-4 Valparaiso guard Brandon Newman and 6-0 Zionsville guard Isaiah Thompson.

Gillis and Newman have both been evaluated by IU this winter. Thompson is committed to Purdue.

