Stewart did not start, but went on to play 21 minutes in the win.

La Lumiere (Ind.) five-star forward Isaiah Stewart finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds in a 115--37 victory over China to open World Cup play for USA's U17 team.

A top IU target is off to a good start for Team USA in U17 World Cup action.

“Obviously, we caused a lot of disruption to their offense,” USA U17 head coach Don Showalter said. “We were right there in passing lanes, and we made it pretty difficult for them.

"I was really pleased with the way we started the second half. Sometimes when you have a nice lead in the first half, you come out in the second half and don’t play at a high level. But, I thought the kids played a such a high level through all four quarters tonight.”

Team USA (1-0) faces Mali at 4:45 p.m. ET on Sunday, then Serbia at 7 p.m. ET on July 3 before Round of 16 play begins.

Stewart was one of 12 athletes to make the final squad. 30 athletes initially tried out in Colorado Springs, Colorado, before the cut to 12.

He averaged 20.2 points and 11.3 rebounds per game for La Lumiere as a junior, helping them to a 23-4 overall record.

The five-star forward recently cut his list to just 10 schools, including Duke, Villanova, Michigan State, Indiana, Texas, Louisville, Syracuse, Washington, Georgetown and Notre Dame.

He took trips to IU, Notre Dame and Michigan State earlier in June, and is looking to schedule more trips to other schools on his list.

USA's U17 team has won the gold medal all four times in the event's history.