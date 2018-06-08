Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-08 18:38:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

2019 Indiana Target Trayce Jackson-Davis 'Blessed' To Represent Team USA

U0px5wmefaswui75t0ze
2019 five-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is a top IU target.
Jordan Wells/TheHoosier.com
Jordan Wells • TheHoosier.com
@JWellsTH
Staff

Get a FREE 30-day trial using promo code IU30Two Indiana targets are representing Team USA over the next several days, hoping to bring home a gold medal.John Marshall (Minn.) five-star forward Matt...

