UCLA will visit on April 8, then Purdue on April 16, his stepfather Ray Jackson told TheHoosier.com .

Center Grove four-star forward Trayce Jackson-Davis will first receive an in-home from IU head coach Archie Miller on Thursday, April 5.

Thursday - technically after noon - is the beginning of a recruiting period that lasts until April 18, with the exception of a dead period April 9-12.

That gives coaching staffs a window of several days to conduct in-home visits before AAU season really kicks into gear, from a college evaluation standpoint.

After April 18, coaches have a handful of days in late April and July to watch targets in certified NCAA events, but they aren't supposed to talk to them or their parents face-to-face at these events.

April 19 through the end of July is a mixture of quiet and dead periods. During the quiet period, a prospect and their family can meet face-to-face with a college coach only on the college campus. During a dead period, no face-to-face contact is allowed.

In summary, this April recruiting period window is the last chance for college coaches to meet face-to-face with prospects away from campus until after July.

Jackson-Davis averaged 25 points, nine rebounds and four blocks per game as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors in the process. He led Center Grove to a 21-7 overall record.

They fell 69-56 to New Albany in the Class AAAA regional finals.