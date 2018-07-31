2019 Indiana DT Commit Nofoagatoto'a One Of Top 40 Players In Tampa Bay
Class of 2019 3-star Florida defensive tackle and Indiana commit Sio Nofoagatoto'a has been recognized one of the top 40 players in the Tampa Bay area.
The Tampa Bay Times on Tuesday ranked Nofoagatoto'a as the No. 31 player locally heading into the 2018 season.
"The three-star recruit, who committed to Indiana in June, emerged as a force last season with 90 tackles, 13.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 14 games with the Knights," the newspaper's preps staff wrote.
Nofoagatoto'a helped Clearwater (Fla.) Academy International to a 7-7 overall record during his junior season. He chose Indiana over 14 other offers accumulated during his recruitment, including Arizona, Arizona State, Nebraska, North Carolina State, UCF, Virginia and West Virginia, among others.
The American Samoa native joined four-star Carmel (Ind.) defensive end Beau Robbins, three-star tackle CJ Person and three-star tackle Jeramy Passmore among the defensive line commitments from this cycle following his verbal pledge to the Hoosiers last month.
