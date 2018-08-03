2019 Five-Star Forward Keion Brooks Transfers To La Lumiere
Indiana fans wanting to see a top in-state target this winter will find him at a new school.
2019 five-star forward Keion Brooks confirmed he will transfer from Fort Wayne North Side to La Lumiere, he announced on Friday via Twitter.
Brooks joins another IU target, five-star forward Isaiah Stewart, in La Porte.
"I want to thank the city of Fort Wayne for all the love and support," he wrote on Twitter. "I also want to thank Northside for 3 amazing years - I’ll always be a Redskin/Legend.
"But for my senior year I’ll be attending La Lumiere #TheNextChapter."
Stewart transferred to La Lumiere for the last academic year and the program's strength and conditioning program did a terrific job helping transform his body, including improving his vertical leap from the low 20's in inches to the 30's.
That work helped the 6-9, 230-pound big man him improve from the No. 39 player nationally this winter to No. 6 in the country today.
"It's a great spot," Stewart said. "There's less distractions and you're bonding with your teammates every day - trying to get better.
"It's a lot of conditioning, a lot of running, so when we get to stages like this - we're never tired...We're strong enough and tough enough."
Brooks averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Fort Wayne North Side as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and second team All-State honors from the Associated Press and USA TODAY.
He averaged over 20 points and seven rebounds as a sophomore, leading North Side to a 27-3 overall record and a runner-up finish in the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Class AAAA state title game.
However, North Side took a step back last year, finishing 21-6 overall. Head coach Shabaz Khaliq left the program for Richmond this spring.
Brooks holds offers from Indiana, Michigan State, North Carolina and Kentucky among others.
