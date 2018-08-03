2019 five-star forward Keion Brooks confirmed he will transfer from Fort Wayne North Side to La Lumiere, he announced on Friday via Twitter.

Indiana fans wanting to see a top in-state target this winter will find him at a new school.

"I want to thank the city of Fort Wayne for all the love and support," he wrote on Twitter. "I also want to thank Northside for 3 amazing years - I’ll always be a Redskin/Legend.

"But for my senior year I’ll be attending La Lumiere #TheNextChapter."

Stewart transferred to La Lumiere for the last academic year and the program's strength and conditioning program did a terrific job helping transform his body, including improving his vertical leap from the low 20's in inches to the 30's.

That work helped the 6-9, 230-pound big man him improve from the No. 39 player nationally this winter to No. 6 in the country today.

"It's a great spot," Stewart said. "There's less distractions and you're bonding with your teammates every day - trying to get better.

"It's a lot of conditioning, a lot of running, so when we get to stages like this - we're never tired...We're strong enough and tough enough."

Brooks averaged 22.9 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for Fort Wayne North Side as a junior, earning core Indiana Junior All-Star honors and second team All-State honors from the Associated Press and USA TODAY.

He averaged over 20 points and seven rebounds as a sophomore, leading North Side to a 27-3 overall record and a runner-up finish in the Indiana High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) Class AAAA state title game.

However, North Side took a step back last year, finishing 21-6 overall. Head coach Shabaz Khaliq left the program for Richmond this spring.

Brooks holds offers from Indiana, Michigan State, North Carolina and Kentucky among others.

