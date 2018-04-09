IU's top remaining target in the 2018 class finished with 14 points, including five total made field goals - two three-pointers - in 16 minutes of play in the All-Star event on Sunday.

The Jordan Brand Classic was shortlived for Romeo Langford .

However, Langford took an elbow to his face early in the second half going for a rebound - an accidental one from a teammate - which forced him to exit and head to the locker room.

He returned to the bench with a couple minutes left in the contest, but never checked back in.

Langford also contributed five rebounds and an assist in the game, which ended with a 146-136 win for his "White" squad.

Similar to the McDonald's All-American game, the Jordan Brand Classic is an event that features some of the top senior prospects around the country - 26 on the boys side, to be exact.

Langford's final three schools for his college choice - with a decision expected in late April - include IU, Vanderbilt and Kansas.

The Jordan Brand Classic also featured two Vanderbilt commits - five-star guard Darius Garland and five-star forward Simi Shittu - and three Kansas commits in five-star guard Quentin Grimes, five-star guard Devin Dotson and four-star big man David McCormack.

At the McDonald's game, Langford played on the same squad as Garland and McCormack. However, at the Jordan Brand Classic, both Vanderbilt commits and the trio of Kansas commits were on the team opposing Langford.

No Indiana signees participated in the Classic.

Next, Langford heads to the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregion, with practice scheduled for April 11 and April 12 before the game on April 13 (10 p.m. ET).

Following that event, he'll return home and will likely announce his college decision at his local high school on a to be determined date.

