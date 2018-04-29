Former Indiana linebacker Tegray Scales will get a shot at making an NFL roster.

After going undrafted in this year's NFL Draft, the Cincinnati native through his personal Twitter account confirmed a report that he is signing with Los Angeles Rams.

According to this story from NJ.com, undrafted free agents sign three-year contracts for the rookie minimum, which for 2018 starts at $480,000 annually. They, along with draft picks and tryout players, participant in teams' rookie minicamps. The Rams have not yet announced the dates for their minicamp, but "clubs may elect to hold their one three-day post-Draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or Saturday through Monday" May 4-7 or May 11-14 according to the NFL Operations webpage.

Like all players, they are subject to roster cuts. The NFL limits teams' offseason roster sizes to 90 players, and that number must be trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. New York time on Sept. 1. So that will be the date to keep an eye on for Scales as he tries to make the Rams' roster.

Scales became Indiana’s first first team All-Big Ten selection since 1988 after finishing with 12.5 tackles for loss (tied for 10th in the Big Ten), two interceptions, two fumble recoveries (tied for fourth), six sacks (tied team lead and tied for 14th in Big Ten) while starting in all 12 games in his final season at IU. His 89 stops (tied for 12th) and 56 solo tackles (eigthth) ranked second.

Scales also became the first Indiana linebacker to earn All-America honors (2016) since 1987 and the first to collect first team All-Big Ten recognition (2017) since 1988. The Cincinnati native finished third on IU's charts with 46 career tackles for loss, sixth with 18 career sacks and 10th with 325 stops. Across his four seasons in Bloomington, he registered 13 double-digit tackle games, four multi-sack games and 14 multi-tackles for loss games. He started in 26 of the 48 contests he appeared in and added 218 solo stops, eight interceptions (one pick-6), two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble, nine quarterback hurries and eight pass breakups.

At the combine, Scales participated in just the 40-yard dash and the bench press, running a 4.77 official 40-yard dash time and 27 reps in the bench press. His 40 time was good for 22nd among participating linebackers, and his lift was tied with Texas’ Malik Jefferson for second.

At IU's Pro Day on April 3, Scales registered 35 inches in the vertical jump, which would have tied for 12th among participating linebackers at the combine.