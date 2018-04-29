Former Indiana wide receiver Simmie Cobbs will get a shot at making an NFL roster.

After going undrafted in this year's NFL Draft, the Oak Park, Ill., native has agreed to terms on a free agent deal with the Washington Redskins according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapaport.

According to this story from NJ.com, undrafted free agents sign three-year contracts for the rookie minimum, which for 2018 starts at $480,000 annually. They, along with draft picks and tryout players, participant in teams' rookie minicamps. The Redskins will hold their rookie minicamp May 11-13 at their team headquarters.

Like all players, they are subject to roster cuts. The NFL limits teams' offseason roster sizes to 90 players, and that number must be trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. New York time on Sept. 1. So that will be the date to keep an eye on for Cobbs as he tries to make the Redskins' roster.

Cobbs finished second in the conference in receptions (72, tied for 17th nationally), third in yardage (841, 47th) and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns (8, tied for 34th) in 2017. His 72 catches ranked tied for fourth on the school's single-season chart, his three 100-yard games are tied for eighth and his eight receiving scores are tied for 10th. He received first team All-Big Ten honors from both coaches and media at the end of his final season at IU.

He shares fourth in program history with seven 100-yard games, is eighth with 139 receptions and ninth with 1,990 yards.

At the combine, Cobbs recorded a 4.64-second 40-yard dash, a 30-inch vertical jump, and a bench press of 11 reps among other measurements. He ran a 4.58 40 at IU's Pro Day.