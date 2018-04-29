Former Indiana cornerback Rashard Fant will get a shot at making an NFL roster.

After going undrafted in this year's NFL Draft, the Atlanta native through his personal Twitter account confirmed a report that he is signing with Chicago Bears.

According to this story from NJ.com, undrafted free agents sign three-year contracts for the rookie minimum, which for 2018 starts at $480,000 annually. They, along with draft picks and tryout players, participant in teams' rookie minicamps. The Bears' rookie minicamp will take place May 11-13.

Like all players, undrafted free agents are subject to roster cuts. The NFL limits teams' offseason roster sizes to 90 players, and that number must be trimmed to 53 by 4 p.m. New York time on Sept. 1. So that will be the date to keep an eye on for Fant as he tries to make the Bears' roster.

Fant wrapped up his college career as Indiana's all-time leader in passes defended (58) and pass breakups (53). Across four seasons, he started in 36 of the 49 games he played in and made 132 tackles, 119 solo, five for loss (37 yards), five interceptions (68 yards), one pick-6 and three fumble recoveries.

In his senior season alone, he was a second team All-Big Ten by the media and was a candidate for the Wuerffel Trophy and Senior CLASS Award. He was also named to five watch lists (Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Jim Thorpe Award, Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, Wuerffel Trophy and Senior Bowl) and an Academic All-Big Ten selection. Statistically, he recored 24 tackles, nine pass breakups, one interception and one fumble recovery.

He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds unofficially at Indiana's Pro Day. He suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the bench press at the combine which prevented participation in on-field drills and other measurements at the event. However, his 40 time would've tied with Alabama's Anthony Averett for fifth-fastest among the 37 participating cornerbacks.