Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
IU now has two Rivals100 commitments in its 2018 recruiting class.
Pickerington North (Ohio) four-star forward Jerome Hunter has long been a top-50 player, but now McCutcheon (Ind.) High four-star point guard Rob Phinisee joins him in the top 100, sliding in at No. 99 in Rivals.com's final rankings for the class.
The Hoosiers are also still pursuing New Albany (Ind.) High five-star guard Romeo Langford, ranked as the No. 6 player nationally.
Here's an order of IU commits and prospects on the list starting from top to bottom, plus how they moved from their previous ranking.
Background: Averaged 35.5 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals per game as a senior, earning McDonald's All-American and first team Naismith Trophy All-American honors, in addition to being named to the Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoops Summit rosters. ... Lists a final three of IU, Kansas and Vanderbilt, and will announce his decision on April 30 at New Albany High School (7 p.m. ET).
Previous Ranking: 6
Net Change: 0
Background: Averaging 21.0 points and 10.6 rebounds per game for Pickerington North, earning first team All-Ohio honors from USA TODAY ... Committed to IU this summer over Michigan, Ohio State, Pittsburgh and Xavier among others.
Previous Ranking: 50
Net Change: +1
Background: Averaged 29.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 3.7 steals per game as a senior, earning first team All-State honors and was among the final six for the state's Mr. Basketball award ... Named an Indiana Junior All-Star, first team All-State by the Associated Press, and named to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Underclass All-State Supreme team ... Committed to IU this August over Ohio State, Purdue and Virginia among others.
Previous Ranking: 104
Net Change: +5
Background: Averaged over 21 points, five rebounds and two assists per game as a senior, helping South Bend Riley to a 26-1 overall record and is one of six finalists for the state's Mr. Basketball award ... He was named a core junior All-Star and earned honorable mention All-State honors from the Associated Press ... Committed to IU this summer over Michigan, UConn and Purdue among others.
Previous Ranking: 107
Net Change: -7
Background: Averaged 12 points and nine rebounds per game for Westtown ... Committed to IU over Seton Hall, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Xavier among others.
Previous Ranking: 130
Net Change: +3
----
• Talk about it inside The Hoops Forum or The Football Forum
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @IndianaRivals
• Like us on Facebook.