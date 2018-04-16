Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

IU now has two Rivals100 commitments in its 2018 recruiting class.

Pickerington North (Ohio) four-star forward Jerome Hunter has long been a top-50 player, but now McCutcheon (Ind.) High four-star point guard Rob Phinisee joins him in the top 100, sliding in at No. 99 in Rivals.com's final rankings for the class.

The Hoosiers are also still pursuing New Albany (Ind.) High five-star guard Romeo Langford, ranked as the No. 6 player nationally.

Here's an order of IU commits and prospects on the list starting from top to bottom, plus how they moved from their previous ranking.

**Click here the full new Rivals150 list**